Virgin Music Group Acquires Saban Music Latin

SANTA MONICA, Calif., (CelebrityAccess) — Virgin Music Group, a division of Universal Music Group, announced it has acquired Saban Music Latin.

The deal includes Saban’s catalog, including music from artists such as German Montero; Fuerza De Tijuana; Reykon; Jon Z; Almighty; Jesus Mendoza; Banda Cruz De Oro; Michael Stuart; and Abel Zazueta Y Los De Culiacan.

The label’s roster currently features artists such as Chesca, a Puerto Rican singer-songwriter with two #1 Latin Billboard singles, and who has collaborated with the likes of Offset, Pitbull, and Don Omar, among others.

The roster also boasts Colombian singer/songwriter Loyal Lobos, who was tagged by both Rolling Stone and Spotify as an “artist to watch” for 2024, and rising Latin Trap artist YoGambii.

According to Virgin, the acquisition of Saban Music Latin’s roster bolsters the label’s existing artist roster, which features Latin artists suchg as Pepe Aguilar, Sech, Grupo Firme, Tainy, Dalex, Luis Alfonso Partida, El Yaki, ANAVITORIA, Dani Flow, Angela Aguilar, and Grupo Recluta among others.

Haim Saban, the founder of Saban Music Group, is an independent Non-Executive Director of UMG.