Colin Healy Renews His Publishing Deal With Major Bob Music

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Music publisher Major Bob Music announced it has renewed its global publishing deal with songwriter and producer Colin Healy.

Healy, who has spent more than a decade touring with Dustin Lynch as his bassist and music director, first signed with Major Bob in 2019. Since then, he has had numerous songs recorded by artists such as Megan Moroney, Avery Anna, CB30, Tayler Holder and more.

“With over 13 years of touring from the club scene to stadiums with us, Colin just gets it,” said Dustin Lynch. “He knows what the country concert goer wants, needs and will react to. This is a HUGE asset in the creative rooms and his instincts will prove to bring some big live smashes into the world.”

“From personal experience, the road life is a different animal,” said Andy Friday, Major Bob Music’s Head of Publishing. “Colin is walking off of the bus with a musical prowess that can’t be taught, it can only be lived and gained from years of experience. We know this is a big decision for him, and he has our full support.”