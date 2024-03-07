The New Haven Center for Performing Arts Inc Announces The Debut Of The District Music Hall

NORWALK, CT (CelebrityAccess) — New Haven Center for Performing Arts Inc. announced the launch of District Music Hall in Norwalk, Connecticut.
The venue, which was formerly known as The Regent, has been a fixture in Norwalk for more than 100 years. Other names the theater operated under over the years include The Globe, The Roxy, and the Wall Street Theater.
For its latest incarnation, the District Music Hall, which can accommodate 1,100 standing and 650 seated fans, has been fully refurbished, with upgrades to its sound and lights, as well as guest amenities.
According to the NHCPA, the theater’s new identity reflects a renewed focus on both the local community and music, supporting the goal of bringing a wide range of live entertainment to the venue that will resonate with local music fans.
Premier Concerts / Manic Presents will serve as the primary promoters for the newly relaunched District Music Hall with Mark Nussbaum taking point on securing talent for the theater.
Upcoming concerts announced for the new District Music Hall include:
Roastmaster Jeff Ross – Friday, March 8th
The Wolfe Tones – March 13th
The Samples – Saturday, April 6th
Real Estate w/ Marina Allen – Friday, April 19th
Gregorian: Pure Chants Tour – April 21st
Are You Garbage? (Live Podcast) – Friday, April 26th
Beach Fossils w/ Nation of Language – Saturday, April 27th
The Marshall Tucker Band – Saturday, May 4th
Ghosts: Do You Believe? – Sunday, May 5th
The Wailin’ Jennys – Friday, May 10th
The Verve Pipe – Friday, May 17th
The Damned w/ The Dictators – Thursday, May 30th
Kurt Vile and The Violators – Sunday, June 30th
Roger McGuinn (of The Byrds) – Saturday, September 21st
Tickets for these shows are available now at https://www.districtmusichall.com