The New Haven Center for Performing Arts Inc Announces The Debut Of The District Music Hall

NORWALK, CT (CelebrityAccess) — New Haven Center for Performing Arts Inc. announced the launch of District Music Hall in Norwalk, Connecticut.

The venue, which was formerly known as The Regent, has been a fixture in Norwalk for more than 100 years. Other names the theater operated under over the years include The Globe, The Roxy, and the Wall Street Theater.

For its latest incarnation, the District Music Hall, which can accommodate 1,100 standing and 650 seated fans, has been fully refurbished, with upgrades to its sound and lights, as well as guest amenities.

According to the NHCPA, the theater’s new identity reflects a renewed focus on both the local community and music, supporting the goal of bringing a wide range of live entertainment to the venue that will resonate with local music fans.

Premier Concerts / Manic Presents will serve as the primary promoters for the newly relaunched District Music Hall with Mark Nussbaum taking point on securing talent for the theater.

Upcoming concerts announced for the new District Music Hall include:

Roastmaster Jeff Ross – Friday, March 8th

The Wolfe Tones – March 13th

The Samples – Saturday, April 6th

Real Estate w/ Marina Allen – Friday, April 19th

Gregorian: Pure Chants Tour – April 21st

Are You Garbage? (Live Podcast) – Friday, April 26th

Beach Fossils w/ Nation of Language – Saturday, April 27th

The Marshall Tucker Band – Saturday, May 4th

Ghosts: Do You Believe? – Sunday, May 5th

The Wailin’ Jennys – Friday, May 10th

The Verve Pipe – Friday, May 17th

The Damned w/ The Dictators – Thursday, May 30th

Kurt Vile and The Violators – Sunday, June 30th

Roger McGuinn (of The Byrds) – Saturday, September 21st

Tickets for these shows are available now at https://www.districtmusichall.com