Australia’s Pitch Music & Arts Festival Cancels Its Final Day Due To Fire Risk

Organizers of Melbourne’s Pitch Music & Arts Festival were forced to cancel the last day of the event due to an ‘extreme’ risk of fire.

In a statement shared on the festival’s website, organizers announced that they made the decision to cancel the event following an extreme fire risk warning issued on Sunday.

The full statement below:

“Dear People of Pitch, through consultation with authorities, we have been directed to cancel the remainder of Pitch Music & Arts 2024 in light of an updated extreme fire danger warning issued this afternoon for tomorrow (Monday, March 11).”

“We have consistently followed the guidance of relevant authorities throughout the entire process. Nobody is in immediate danger. We encourage everyone on site not to rush, calmly pack up, and depart either this evening or early tomorrow.”

“For those who have traveled in their own vehicle, please ensure you have a sober and rested driver. For those who came by other means of transport, additional buses to Ararat are being organized today, and commence again from 6 am tomorrow. Our staff are on hand to assist you with any inquiries or with organizing your departure. We continue to have a police, fire, and medical presence throughout the festival site to support the safety and security of patrons. Please remember to stay hydrated, and be patient and calm with staff and each other. Regarding refund inquiries, we appreciate your patience as we work through this. Ticket holders will receive an update as more information becomes available.”

The cancellation came as much of the Australian state of Victoria suffered an extreme heat wave over the weekend where temperatures lingered near 100 degrees F.

According to Australia’s 9News, the festival also reported one suspected death from a drug overdose after 23-year-old Antony Maugeri was airlifted from the festival on Saturday in critical condition. Another man in his 20s and a man in his 30s were also transported to an area hospital in stable condition from the event, 9News reported.