Academy Music Group Names Liam Boylan CEO

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Academy Music Group announced the appointment of industry veteran Liam Boylan as the concert and venue management operator’s Chief Executive Officer.

Boylan joins AMG from London’s Wembley Stadium, where he served in a variety of senior roles, including director of the iconic venue.

Before he joined Wembley in 2015, Boylan spent more than a decade at SJM Concerts, where he served as an event manager.

“I am thrilled to step into the CEO role with AMG and its nationwide network of venues,” says Liam Boylan. “Opportunities like this one with AMG are exceptional, and I look forward to enhancing a fantastic operation, and to future growth.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Liam to the AMG team and look forward to working with him. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the live industry and running major events. He will be a great asset,” added Academy Chair Denis Desmond.