Paul McCartney, the Eagles, And Zac Brown Among The Headliners For Live Nation’s Jimmy Buffett Tribute Concert

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation-Hewitt Silva announced the details for Keep The Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett, honoring the life and career of the late Margaritaville icon.

The event, which will take place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on April 11, will feature an all-star performer lineup that includes Paul McCartney, the Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Zac Brown, Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Scotty Emerick, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones, Mac McAnally, Jake Owen, Pitbull, Jake Shimabukuro, The Coral Reefer Band, and more special guests.

With a career that spanned more than five decades, Buffett created lifestyle hits such as “Margaritaville,” “Come Monday,” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” creating a fervent fan-base of ‘Parrot Heads’ across the world with his signature blend of beach, country and pop.

Tickets for the tribute go on sale to the general public on March 15th. American Express Card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, March 13, at 10 AM through Thursday, March 14, at 10 PM. A variety of other presales will also be available during this time. Check Ticketmaster.com for more information.