Danny Wimmer Presents Partners With Foxwoods’ Premier Theater

LEDYARD, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Connecticut’s Foxwoods Resort Casino, one of the largest resort casino’s in the U.S., announced the formation of a new partnership with the independent concert promoter Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP).

Under the terms of the partnership, DWP will serve as a booking consultant, helping to secure “world class talent” at the resort’s 4,600-capacity Premier Theater.

“The team at DWP is second to none when it comes to understanding the nuances of booking entertainment for casinos, and we are very excited to work with this dedicated team,” said Christian Printup, VP of Entertainment at Foxwoods. “Foxwoods Resort Casino has provided guests with world-class entertainment for over 30 years, and I look forward to working with the DWP team to not only continue that tradition but to take things to the next level.”

“We are privileged to collaborate with Christian Printup, and the exceptional team of professionals at Foxwoods Resort Casino,” added Del Williams, Global Head of Talent at Danny Wimmer Presents. “Our goal is to enhance the entertainment experience at this esteemed destination resort, and align with the commitment to excellence upheld by Christian & the entire Foxwoods team.”

The DWP team has already confirmed some of their first bookings at the Premier, including the supergroup Sessanta, made up up members from Puscifer, A Perfect Circle and Primus who will join forces for a show on April 5th.

The terms of the partnership do not include Foxwoods’ Great Showroom, where bookings will still be overseen by Foxwoods.