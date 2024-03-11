Take Action Music Summit & Concert Marketing Panel Tuesday in Austin

(Hypebot) — The free Take Action Music Summit & Showcases are happening tonight and all day Tuesday at the Mohawk in Austin during SXSW, and you don’t need an official festival pass to attend the daytime Summit on Tuesday, March 12th.

Bandsintown, the Give A Note Foundation, Artist For Artist, Artist For Action, and the Music Managers Forum US are co-sponsoring the event.

On Tuesday, 2:00-6:00 PM, 35 panelists and moderators, including the legendary Bootsy Collins, Mark Barden of Artist For Action and Sandy Hook Promise, Dae Bogan of the MLC, Emily White of Collective Entertainment, John Mlynczak of NAMM, Danna Droppo of Billboard, and more will share proven and actionable tools, tricks, and insights for navigating the industry.

There are simultaneous Day Party showcases on the 12th, and both nights will feature Official SXSW Showcases on two stages at the Mohawk.

Concert Marketing Panel

Bandsintown co-founder and Managing Partner Fabrice Sergent will host the Concert Marketing & The Power of First-Party Data panel, examining how changing algorithms, disappearing tracking cookies, and legitimate privacy concerns bring new challenges and opportunities to the fan-artist relationship.

Joining Fabrice at 2:40 PM Tuesday to discuss what’s new and what’s working in 2024 to help sell more tickets, merchandise, and music are:

Rob Sealy : the COO of Openstage.live

: the COO of Openstage.live Edward Castillo , the founder of the Figure It Out Agency

, the founder of the Figure It Out Agency Jay Gilbert , of the Your Morning Coffee newsletter and podcast and Music Biz weekly podcast and the cofounder of Label Logic

, of the Your Morning Coffee newsletter and podcast and Music Biz weekly podcast and the cofounder of Label Logic Emily Young, Senior Marketing Manager at C3 Presents

Learn more about the panel and Take Action x SXSW on March 11 and 12th at the Mohawk on 912 Red River Street in Austin, and register here free.

Bruce Houghton