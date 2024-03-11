WMG South East Europe Acquires A Minority Stake In The Slovakian Label, NIKA

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music South East Europe announced it has acquired a minority stake in the independent Slovenian record label, NIKA.

The deal provides NIKA’s roster of artists with access to an international network and Warner’s reach, helping them to be discovered by international music fans.

The deal further expands on NIKA’s role as a licensee with WMG which has been in place since 1995. The label represents a repertoire that includes more than 11,000 songs from artists such as Big Foot Mama, Koala Voice, Luka Basi, Nipke, Siddharta, and Žan Sercic.

In 1995, NIKA entered into a partnership with Warner Music, and in 2017, it commenced distributing its catalogue through Warner Music to other markets. NIKA also operates the largest Slovenian online music shop, offering customers a selection of more than 300,000 different titles.

NIKA is currently distributed through Warner’s independent distribution and label services division, ADA.

“We couldn’t be happier to complete this deal with WM SEE. We’ve worked with Warner Music for almost three decades, and that’s because it puts their trust in us and enables us to do what we do best in Slovenia, and now with this deal we’ll be working even closer to ensure we’re bringing our artists to the world stage,” stated Darjo Rot and Marko Stopar, Co-Founders of NIKA.

“The upstreaming potential of NIKA’s artists within Warner Music’s global network is an exciting thought for me. We’ve had great success when partnering with labels in the region, like Magneoton and Mascom, so I’m excited to see how the team can elevate NIKA to new levels”, added Bartosz Szwoch, CFO, Warner Music Eastern Europe.