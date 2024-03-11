Weezer Announces A 30th Anniversary Tour For The ‘Blue Album’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The alt-rock band Weezer announced plans to mark the 30th anniversary of their seminal self-titled debut album with a major North American tour.

The album, known by fans as the Blue Album, was produced by Ric Ocasek of The Cars and included hits such as “Undone – the Sweater Song,” “Buddy Holly,” and “Say It Ain’t So.”

The Live Nation-produced tour will get underway at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on September 4th, hitting markets such as New York, Boston, Nashville, and Toronto before wrapping at the Inuit Dome in Los Angeles on October 11th.

Along with the tour, Weezer also announced a special anniversary show set for March 15th at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles. The show will feature support from Dogstar, who Weezer themselves supported for their famed 1992 show at Raji’s.

Fans can sign up for Weezer’s mailing list to get access to presale tickets on Wednesday, March 13th. More presales including a Citi presale (details below) will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, March 15th.