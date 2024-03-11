Goldenvoice Surf Club To Take Place At The Palm Springs Surf Club During Coachella

(CelebrityAccess) — Goldenvoice announced the details for their newest daytime event series, the Goldenvoice Surf Club, which will take place at the Palm Springs Surf Club during both of Coachella Festival’s weekends this year,

The Goldenvoice Surf Club will showcase performances from some of the world’s leading electronic artists in the luxury settings of the iconic Palm Springs Surf Club.

Along with music, the event includes a food and beverage spread along with the club’s amenities such as its state-of-the-art wave pool and luxury cabanas.

Weekend one will feature a curated takeover by Palm Springs’ Desert Air featuring a DJ set from Ninja Tune recording artist Bicep. veteran DJ, producer and fashion icon Mia Moretti, and beatmaker Barry Can’t Swim.

Weekend two includes one half of experimental electronic duo 100 gecs Dylan Brady along with a trio of back-to-back DJ sets including Irish DJ KETTAMA goes B2B with Australia’s Partiboi69. Aussie Mall Grab teams uip with Stay on Sight’s Skin on Skin, and long time collaborators and UK dubstep pioneers Skream and Benga. The week two lineup also includes a DJ set from British production outfit JUNGLE, Los Angeles indie-disco duo NEIL FRANCES (DJ set), and LA favorite Juliet Mendoza.

More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Single-day GA tickets start at $40. Weekend passes are available starting at $75.

Goldenvoice Surf Club 2024

Weekend One

4/13: Desert Air Presents Bicep (DJ Set), Barry Can’t Swim, salute, Mia Moretti

4/14: Sound Presents (TBA)

Weekend Two

4/20: Skream b2b Benga, Mall Grab b2b Skin on Skin, Kettama b2b Partiboi69, Dylan Brady

4/21: JUNGLE (DJ Set), NEIL FRANCES (DJ Set), Juliet Mendoza