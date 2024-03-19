SZA, Tyler, The Creator, blink-182, Lead The Lineup For Lollapalooza 2024

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — SZA, Tyler, The Creator, blink-182, The Killers, Future X Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex are among the headliners who are scheduled to take the stage at Lollapalooza’s 2024 return.

The festival, which returns to Chicago’s Grant Park from August 1-4, will feature eight stages of music with more than 170 bands announced for 2024.

Other artists lined up for 2024 include Deftones, Tate McRae, Laufey, Conan Gray, Renee Rapp, Lizzy McAlpine, Zedd, Fisher, Dominic Pike, Pierce The Veil, Labrinth, Victoria Monet, Sexxy Red, Four Tet, The Japanese House, and more.

Additionally, the festival will feature a slate of family-friendly programming, including Kidzapalooza, Presented by Lifeway Kefir, an interactive music playground within the festival featuring a lineup of family-oriented performances, activities, music, and dance workshops and more.

For 2024, Lollapalooza organizers are continuing to make good on their commitment to the local community and have launched the Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund, a $2.2M donation to support arts and education in Chicago Public Schools.

Lollapalooza partners with local nonprofits including Community Goods and Yollocalli to integrate art by Chicago youth into the festival, hosts the annual Lollapalooza and Sueños Festival Job Fair to increase access to careers in the festival industry, and engages with the Chicago arts and culture community year-round through ongoing partnerships with the African American Heritage Festivals, Teens in the Park Fest, Black Culture Fest, and Musically Fed.

Lolla organizers also announced a new global partnership with Re:wild, a nonprofit that has protected more than 400 million acres of wild lands around the world, benefitting more than 30,000 species. Lollapalooza is supporting Re:wild and its local partners by providing festival space for them to speak directly with music fans, and financially supporting Re:wild projects at Lolla festivals around the world.

Lollapalooza is produced by C3 Presents with support from sponsors T-Mobile, Bud Light, IHG® Hotels & Resorts, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, BACARDÍ, PayPal, Venmo, Toyota, BMI and Lifeway Kefir.