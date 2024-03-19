Andrew Fortin, Jill Kopecky and Annette St. Onge Promoted To Senior Roles At Neste Live!

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Live Nation-affiliated marketing and events company Neste Live! announced a round of promotions that includes the elevation of Andrew Fortin to Vice President of Fairs & Festivals, Jill Kopecky to Vice President of Corporate & Private Events, and Annette St. Onge to Director of Operations.

In his new role, Andrew Fortin will oversee Neste Live!’s portfolio of ticketed events with a focus on the fair and festivals market for both domestic and international markets. In addition, he will continue to oversee booking for the California Mid-State Fair, the Los Angeles County Fair, Country Fan Fest, Night in the Country, Country Stampede, Stars of Texas Music Festival, Oregon Jamboree, and the Deadwood Mountain Grand Casino, among other.

A graduate of the University of Colorado, Fortin began his career at Madison House, Inc., followed by roles at the AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas and within Live Nation before joining Neste Live!

In her new role at Neste Live!, Jill Kopecky will take on oversight of business development for both the corporate and private events market. She previously booked and producing events at the NASCAR’s Speedway GLOBE and the Utah State Fair and formerly served as President of the Tennessee Chapter of Meeting Professionals International (MPI).

As director of operations, Annette St. Onge will oversee Neste Live’s business operations. Her resume includes past management of large-scale events such as the inaugural Music City Jazz Festival, corporate talent buying, and owning and operating a boutique artist management company. She is a graduate of the University of Montana.

“These promotions reflect Andrew and Jill’s outstanding contributions to our team and their ability to navigate the dynamic world of live events, while never overlooking the integrity we built this company upon. I look forward to the continued success and innovation they will undoubtedly bring as they lead their respective divisions in strategic expansion plans in the festival and private event spaces,” said Gil Cunningham, President and Owner of Neste Live!. “Promoting Annette, who has such a depth of experience in the industry and impressive knowledge of business operations, has already increased our efficiency while streamlining our processes, setting us up for success as we scale the business. We are fortunate to have her.”