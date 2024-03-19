AEG Presents Partners With Saudi-Backed LIV Golf For Live Events

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents and LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed upstart golf tour, announced the formation of an exclusive multi-year partnership that will see AEG Presents and its subsidiary, Concerts West, bring musical talent to LIV Golf events around the world.

The deal will see AEG Presents and Concerts West providing services, including talent booking, artist management, show and venue planning, creative development and technical production for live entertainment at LIV Golf Tour events.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with LIV Golf to bring world-class entertainment to this exciting new golf league,” commented Mark Norman, Senior Vice President of Global touring of Concerts West, the subsidiary of AEG Presents. “This felt like such a natural fit for us, and to sit right at the intersection of sports and music will enable us to super-serve an audience that’s looking for an elevated experience at LIV Golf events and tournaments.”

“LIV Golf is proud to partner with AEG Presents, one of the biggest live entertainment companies in the world,” said LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman. “Global leaders in sports, entertainment, and technology are embracing LIV Golf and recognizing how our game-changing league is connecting the sport with new audiences. Through this partnership, the league’s fan-friendly tournament experiences and ‘Golf, But Louder’ ethos will reach new levels of excitement as we deliver even more value for fans in 2024 and beyond.”

LIV Golf made waves when it launched in 2021, luring high-profile golfers such as Greg Norman, Kevin Na, and Dustin Johnson as it lined up to challenge the then-dominant golf organization, the PGA Tour. In 2023, LIV Golf announced the launch of a strategic alliance with its key rival, the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf is financed by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.