Nile Rodgers To Receive The Polar Music Prize

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — Nile Rodgers, the legendary producer and Chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame has been announced as the 2024 recipient of Sweden’s prestigious Polar Music Prize.

Rodgers will be presented with the honor during a ceremony on Tuesday, May 21 by His Majesty the King Carl XVI Gustaf at Stockholm Palace.

“This is a tremendous honor for me, I’ve had a love affair with the people of Sweden for as long as I can remember and your early acknowledgement of the art of people of color from Eric Dolphy to Jimi Hendrix is very important to me. It’s particularly meaningful as so many of my favorite songwriters from Bjorn and Benny, Max Martin and my dear friend the late Tim “Avicii” Bergling have changed music all over the world. I’m so looking forward to coming to Stockholm to receive this amazing award,” Rodgers stated.

The Polar Music Prize has been awarded to recognized figures who have obtained a measure of excellence in the realm of music. He joins the ranks of past laureates that include Diane Warren, Iggy Pop, Wayne Shorter, Sting, Metallica, Emmylou Harris, and Chuck Berry, among others.