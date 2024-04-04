Chance Stahlhut Named COO, Rick Borja Tapped As CIO At Go West Creative

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville-based live events and content production agency Go West Creative announced the appointments of Chance Stahlhut as Chief Operating Officer and Rick Borja as Chief Innovation Officer.

“At Go West, we have 10 ‘words to live by’ that we stand behind as a team. Kindness and Humility are among them, and both Chance and Rick embody those ideals as people and as leaders. I’m so grateful to have their partnership on the executive team as we lead our Agency into a new era,” stated Eileen Valois, Go West Creative’s recently promoted President and CEO.

Stahlhut brings moer than two decades of expertise in live events to his new role at Go West Creative, including both production and live touring. He is a member of LEVL Up Fest and the Live Events Coalition and volunteers for for organizations such as the American Red Cross and Christmas for Kids.

“I recently stepped into the CEO role after three years as COO, and as I planned for this transition, there was never a question in my mind as to who I hoped would be the next COO. Chance Stahlhut shows up as a leader with such a sense of grit and humility. He brings incredible technical and business acumen to our Agency. There is never a no from Chance, only a yes and a commitment to figuring it out,” Valois said.

Rick Borja, who was promoted to CIO, has been a part of the Go West Creative team for 35 years and has been instrumental in the company’s growth.

“Rick Borja’s promotion to Chief Innovation Officer is one that Rick & I co-created, which speaks to our partnership. As an Agency with nearly 40 years of history, we’re experiencing dynamic growth and reimagining our future. As the longest-tenured employee of Go West at a remarkable 37 years, Rick is the perfect leader to honor that history while building a culture of innovation that differentiates us,” Valois stated.