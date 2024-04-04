Glass Animals Announce North American Tour

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The English indie rock band Glass Animals detailed the plans for their forthcoming tour, which will hit amphitheaters and music halls across North American this summer.

The tour kicks off on August 7th at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina and is scheduled to wind up at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on September 22nd.

Along the way, Glass Animals will perform in major markets such as Atlanta, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles, as well as making their first appearance at venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, The Gorge Amphitheatre in Seattle, and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

For the tour, Glass Animals will be joined by will be joined by special guests Kevin Abstract, Eyedress, and Blondshell on select dates throughout the North America leg. The Big Moon will join on all dates for the UK and European tour segments.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, April 9 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Thursday, April 11 at 10 AM local time

HUMAN MUSICAL GROUP SENSATIONS GLASS ANIMALS: TOUR OF EARTH – NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Wed Aug 07 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Aug 08 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 10 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

Sun Aug 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Aug 13 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Aug 16 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Sat Aug 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Tue Aug 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Aug 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat Aug 24 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Aug 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Tue Aug 27 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Aug 28 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sat Aug 31 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheater

Tue Sep 03 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 04 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 07 – Seattle, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 08 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Wed Sep 11 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 13 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 14 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Tue Sep 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Sep 21 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Sep 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center