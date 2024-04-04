YG Signs A Multi-Record Deal With BMG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced the signing of the multi-Platinum artist and entertainer YG to a new multi-album recordings partnership, under his 4Hunnid Records label.

The agreement will see BMG release YG’s forthcoming seventh solo studio album, building on a career that already includes a string of multi-Platinum, Platinum, Gold certifications, and four consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, along with more than 10 billion streams.

“BMG is making big waves in the industry right now. This partnership will take my music to new heights. The BMG team understands the vision for my music and business. Excited for what’s to kome and the future of my brand,” YG said.

“Our partnership with YG isn’t just about music; it’s about expressing his voice, embracing his vision, supporting his entrepreneurship, and helping amplify his next movement,” said BMG SVP of Repertoire & Marketing Tim Rief.