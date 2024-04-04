Christian Luiga Named CFO At Spotify

STOCKHOLM Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — Spotify today announced the appointment of Christian Luiga as its new Chief Financial Officer.

In his new role at Spotify, Luiga will oversee financial planning and analysis, audit and risk, investor relations, accounting, corporate development, tax and treasury operations for the company.

He is expected to officially assume his new role at the music streamer in the 3rd qaurter of 2024 and will be based on Stockholm. Ben Kung, Spotify Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis will continue to lead Spotify’s finance team in the interim.

Luiga joins Spotify from the European defense company Saab AB where he served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

His other past roles include serving as CFO, acting CEO and President at European telecommunications company, Telia.