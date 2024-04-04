WMG’s Record Store Crawl Returns To NYC In May

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced plans to revive their annual Record Store Crawl event to New York City on May 18th.

Sponsored by turntable brand Audio-Technica, WMG’s Record Store Crawl will see music enthusiasts visit record shops around New York City to experience exclusive performances, special edition vinyl releases, and more, along with food, drinks, and givaways on the ‘Crawl Bus’.

Kicking off at Tower Records’ Brooklyn outpost, Tower Labs, the crawl will hit stores such as Generation Records, Rough Trade, and Crawlers which will have a first look at Audio-Technica’s turntable store coming soon to SoHo.

After the New York event, WMG will bring the Record Store Crawl to other major music cities in the U.S., including Seattle, Austin, Nashville, Chicago, and Los Angeles throughout the year.

Additionally, Record Store Crawl this year will partner with the non-partisan voter registration group HeadCount, where fans will be encouraged to check their voter registration status for the 2024 election.

The event returns this year for the first time since 2019, following a hiatus imposed largely by the coronavirus pandemic.

Record Store Crawl Dates:

5/18/24: New York, NY with Quarters of Change

6/15/24: Seattle, WA with Joe P

7/20/24: Austin, TX with Joe P

8/10/24: Nashville, TN with Knox

9/7/24: HeadCount VOTE Crawl (TBD City) with Joe P

9/28/24: Chicago, IL with Deux Visages

10/19/24: Los Angeles, CA with Alicia Creti