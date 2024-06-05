San Diego’s Belly Up Announces 50th Anniversary Concert Series

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) — Belly Up, the legendary San Diego concert venue, announced plans to mark their 50th anniversary with a major summer concert series.

Belly Up’s 50 Years and 50 Shows concert series features artists who have performed at the venue across its long history, including Shakey Graves, WAR, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Alejandro Escovedo, Cracker and Charlie Musselwhite, among others.

The concert series kicks off on July 3rd with a performance by 80’s Heat w/Bella Lux and wraps on September 30th with a performance by The Wallflowers.

Established in September of 1974 in a beach town on the outskirts of San Diego, Belly Up was acquired by owners Steve Goldberg and Phil Berkovitz in 2003 and today operates as a full-fledged concert/festival promoter and booker.

“For me, it’s always been about family and community that Belly Up created all those years ago. Seeing its evolution, and being a part of so many people’s lives for so many years has been one of the high points of my life and legacy,” says founder Dave Hodges.

“San Diego is not known as a big music town,” added current President Chris Goldsmith “but there is a surprisingly engaged audience here and we’re doing our best to bring in great live music and provide a high-quality experience for both the artists and the fans.”

Belly Up Celebrates 50 Years and 50 Shows:

● July 3: 80’s Heat w/Bella Lux (50th Anniversary Kick Off Party)

● July 11 & 12: WAR

● July 13: The Beat Farmers 13th Annual The Beat Farmers Hootenanny

● July 14: Alejandro Escovedo

● July 16 & 17: Donavon Frankenreiter and John Craige

● July 19: Lettuce

● July 22: Paul Thorn

● July 23: Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore with The Guilty Ones

● July 24: Michael Franti & Spearhead

● July 26: Ozomatli with Special Guest B-Side Players

● July 27: Cracker

● July 30: X

● August 3: Super Diamond

● August 6: Pokey LaFarge

● August 7: Shakey Graves

● August 10: Tainted Love

● August 14: Galactic with Special Guest Karl Denson

● August 15: Landon McNamara & Cisco Adler

● August 17: The Pine Mountain Logs and Venice

● August 22: Charlie Musselwhite with Special Guest Kid Ramos

● August 23: Ghostland Observatory

● August 28 & 29: Tab Benoit & Anders Osborne

● August 30: Pato Banton and Common Sense

● August 31: Steel Pulse

● September 3: Aaron Frazer

● September 5: Black Uhuru

● September 14: Beats Antique

● September 17: Kishi Bashi

● September 19: Kevin Nealon

● September: Built To Spill

● September 26: Hayes Carll & The Band of Heathens

● September 27: Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

● September 30: The Wallflowers

More Shows To Be Announced.