Darius Rucker’s Benefit Concert Raises $715,000 For The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country icon and CMA Humanitarian of the Year, Darius Rucker, continued his support for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by raising an all-time high of $715,000 at the 15th annual “Darius and Friends” benefit concert and golf tournament.

The fully sold-out concert, which took place on June 3rd at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, served as the unofficial kickoff to CMA Fest. The concert featured Rucker performing dozens of hit songs with support from a roster of surprise guests that included Ingrid Andress, Dan + Shay, Jamey Johnson, Chase Matthew, and Shane Profitt.

Rucker was also joined by fellow Hootie & the Blowfish Mark Bryan, who was fresh from his opening weekend at the group’s Summer Camp with Trucks Tour.

The concert was followed the next day by the Darius and Friends celebrity golf tournament.

To date, the Darius Rucker & Friends events have helped to raise more than $3.6 million to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its mission of assisting critically ill children and their families. Rucker became an immediate supporter of the organization after a 2008 visit to the hospital.

“You see these kids who are sick, and they’re so happy to be there, because their caregivers are so loving and giving to them. And then you find out that nobody ever gets a bill. That blew me away. I was just like, ‘We’ll figure out some way to help you guys as much as I can.’” Rucker told the Nasvhille Tennessean.

