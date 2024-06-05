True Tickets Pacts With The Nashville Symphony

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent ticketing platform True Tickets announced a new partnership with the Nashville Symphony to provide digital ticketing solutions for Music City’s premier performing arts organization.

Under the terms of the deal, True Tickets will provide the symphony with digital ticketing, access control, and data analytics for concerts, starting in September 2024.

The symphony currently performs at The Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashvile, an 1,844 capacity concert hall that first opened its doors in 2006. The center includes the Laura Turner Concert Hall as well as the Mike Curb Family Music Education Hall, a smaller event space.

“This partnership with True Tickets is a natural progression for the Nashville Symphony, as we seek to marry tradition with technology,” said Nashville Symphony President & CEO Alan D. Valentine. “Our goal has always been to make our concerts and activities as accessible as possible, and by leveraging True Tickets’ digital platform, we can offer our audience a more seamless and secure way to enjoy the music they love.”

“Partnering with the Nashville Symphony is a significant highlight for True Tickets, reflecting our dedication to leveraging technology to transform how audiences experience live events,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development, True Tickets. “The Symphony’s commitment to both tradition and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission. We are thrilled to collaborate in bringing a cutting-edge, secure digital ticketing platform to one of the most esteemed orchestras in the country, enhancing the accessibility and enjoyment of their world-class performances.”