Five Finger Death Punch Lands 11th Mainstream Rock Chart No. 1 Hit With Late Rapper DMX

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Five Finger Death Punch (5FDP), the multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse known for its electrifying performances and impactful music, has again topped the charts. Their latest single, “This Is The Way (feat. DMX)”, has ascended to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart. This milestone marks their 11th consecutive No. 1 hit, setting a new record for the longest streak in the chart’s history. Additionally, the track brings the legendary late rapper DMX his first appearance and first No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The success of “This Is The Way” also extends to Active Rock Radio, where it has clinched the #1 spot, giving 5FDP their 16th overall #1 single in this format. Known for their relentless energy and chart-topping hits, 5FDP continues to cement their legacy in the rock music industry.

The band, hailing from Las Vegas, has a storied career characterized by its robust sound and a remarkable streak of chart success. Since their debut in 2007, the band has released nine consecutive studio albums, with seven achieving Gold or Platinum status. Their prolific output and consistent top placements have kept them firmly in the upper echelons of the Billboard Hard Rock charts for the past five years.

Currently, 5FDP is on the road in Europe, performing in stadiums alongside Metallica and appearing at some of the continent’s largest festivals, including Sweden Rock and Graspop Metal Meeting. Their headlining shows, supported by Ice Nine Kills, showcase their ability to captivate audiences on colossal and intimate stages.

After wrapping up their European dates, 5FDP will return to the U.S. for a headlining tour from August 2 to September 19. This tour will feature special guests Marilyn Manson, Slaughter To Prevail, and The Funeral Portrait, offering a potent lineup that promises to deliver unforgettable performances. Full tour dates are detailed below.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH 2024 TOUR DATES

6/11 Tallinn, EE – Unibet Arena &

6/13 Kaunas, LT – Zalgiris Arena &

6/16 Copenhagen, DK – Parken Stadium ^

6/18 Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle &

6/19 Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live &

6/21 Dessel, BE – Graspop Metal Meeting *

6/23 Ferropolis, DE – Full Force Festival *

6/25 Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-Arena &

6/26 Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU – Rockhal **

6/29 Zilina, SK – Topfest *

7/4 Bucharest, RO – Metalhead Festival – 20 years LIVE &

7/7 Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy ^

7/9 Budapest, HU – Barba Negra &

7/14 Madrid, ES – Estadio Civitas Metropolitano ^

8/2 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium #

8/5 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center #

8/7 Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Centre #

8/8 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center #

8/10 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amp #

8/13 Rogers, AR – Walmart Amp #

8/14 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena #

8/16 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center #

8/19 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena #

8/21 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center #

8/22 Denver, CO – Ball Arena +

8/24 Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre %

8/27 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

8/29 Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

8/31 Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

9/3 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/4 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/6 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

9/8 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/10 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

9/11 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

9/13 Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

9/15 Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

9/16 Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

9/18 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/19 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

^ with Metallica and Ice Nine Kills

* Festival Date

& with support from Ice Nine Kills

** Without Ice Nine Kills

# with support from Marilyn Manson, Slaughter To Prevail, and The Funeral Portrait

% No Marilyn Manson

+ No Slaughter To Prevail

Better Noise Music (BNM), the powerhouse label behind FFDP, has been instrumental in the band’s success. Founded in 2006 by music industry veteran Allen Kovac, BNM has developed a reputation for nurturing artists and delivering high-quality music across various genres. With a roster that includes prominent acts like Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, and The HU, the label has consistently been recognized as a leader in the industry.

BNM’s influence extends beyond music production. The label is part of Better Noise Entertainment (BNE), a comprehensive content creation and marketing company that ventures into books, films, documentaries, TV shows, and theatrical productions. FFDP’s association with BNM has been a fruitful collaboration, helping the band to achieve an impressive record of 27 top-10 hits and 16 No. 1 singles on the Active Rock charts. The label’s support and the band’s relentless drive have propelled them to become one of the most recognized names in modern rock music.