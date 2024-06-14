UnitedMaster & Musixmatch Launch Lyric Competition; Showcase AI Video Creation

(HYPEBOT) – Indie music marketing and distribution platform UnitedMasters and lyrics aggregator Musixmatch have partnered for a lyric contest that showcases the latter’s new AI-powered lyric video creation tools.

UnitedMasters artists can now access Musixmatch Pro’s lyrics services and AI-powered social media content creation tools. Powered by Runway and coming to Musixmatch Pro later in 2024, Lyrics To Video uses AI lyrical analysis to convert words into lyric videos for use on Instagram, YouTube Shorts, Spotify, and TikTok.

Two examples of ‘Lyrics To Video‘

Lyric Competition

UnitedMasters and Musixmatch are also funding a Lyric Competition designed to help independent artists develop a deeper connection with fans through lyrics. UM will select 25 artists with compelling lyrics to receive a year of free Musixmatch Pro.

Deadline: Artists must submit their original music to the Musixmatch Pro x UnitedMasters Lyrics Competition by July 12.

More details here.

