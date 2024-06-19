Michael Rennie Joins Harmony Artists As A West Coast Agent

WOODLAND HILLS, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Independent boutique talent agency Harmony Artists announced that industry veteran Michael Rennie has joined the company as a talent agent focused on the West Coast.

In his new role at Harmony, Rennie will represent the agency’s artist roster, including Frankie Avalon, Charo, Forever Tango, Omnium Circus, Phat Cat Swinger, and Mariachi Divas, to theaters, performing arts centers, fairs, and festivals in the Western U.S.

“I have long admired the Harmony Roster,” said Rennie. “As a buyer, I was drawn to the high quality and diverse offerings at Harmony. Their commitment to creating win-win situations between venues and artists is well known throughout the industry, and I am proud to be a part of it.”

Rennie, who is based in San Diego, joins Harmony after an almost two-decade stint with Poway OnStage, the non-profit responsible for professional performances at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts in San Diego County. His resume also includes marketing, development, and PR roles at the Old Globe Theatre (San Diego), the Arizona Theatre Company (Phoenix), and the Hippodrome Theatre (Gainesville, FL).

“We have had the very good fortune to know and work with Michael for years. We are very excited to have his knowledge of the industry, his artistic sense and most of all, his business values and philosophy become part of the Harmony culture. We think he will be an excellent fit for us and for our western US clients,” added Harmony Artists’ Jerry Ross.