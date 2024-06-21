Willie Nelson To Miss The Opening Dates Of The Outlaw Country Tour Due To Illness

ALPHARETTA, Georgia (CelebrityAccess) — Country legend Willie Nelson dropped out of the touring Outlaw Music Festival’s stop in Georgia this weekend, just hours before he was scheduled to take the stage.

On Friday, Nelson’s team announced that the 91-year-old performer would not be appearing at Outlaw Country during its stop in Alpharetta due to an illness.

“We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well and per doctors orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days. He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week,” the statement shared on social media stated.

According to the statement, the show will go on with scheduled performances from Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Allison Krauss, and Celisse, along with Lukas Nelson and the Family Band who will perform a selection of Willie Nelson’s classic hits while he’s on the mend.

The concert at Ameris Bank Ampitheatre in Alpharetta serves as the kick-off to Blackbird Presents’ Outlaw Country Music Festival’s 2024 tour.

Nelson will also miss tour stops at PNC Bank Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, and Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on Sunday.