Good Morning America Announces Summer Concert Series Lineup

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The 2024 Good Morning America (GMA) summer series kicks off on Friday (July 19) with powerhouse acts joining throughout the summer from GMA’s Times Square Studios and in Central Park, including eight-time Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood, country sensation Kane Brown, six-time Country Music Association (CMA) Group of the Year recipients Old Dominion, multiplatinum rapper and producer G-Eazy, multiplatinum country star Megan Moroney, the electrifying duo SOFI TUKKER, and Latin Grammy Award-winning reggaeton artist Nicky Jam.

Additionally, the five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (RRHoF) inductee Green Day will perform in Central Park on Friday (July 26) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough album Dookie and the 20th anniversary of their iconic smash hit “American Idiot.”

2024 Summer Concert Series Lineup Sponsored by Wayfair:

July 19 – Kane Brown in Central Park

July 26 – Green Day in Central Park

Aug. 2 – Carrie Underwood in Central Park

Aug. 9 – Nicky Jam in Central Park

Aug. 16 – G-Eazy in Times Square Studio

Aug. 23 – SOFI TUKKER in Times Square Studio

Aug. 30 – Megan Moroney in Times Square Studio

Sept. 6 – Old Dominion in Times Square Studio

Sponsored by Wayfair, the 2024 Summer Concert Series will feature live performances at Rumsey Playfield in NYC’s Central Park and the GMA Times Square Studio. Concerts in Central Park are free and open to the public, while performances in GMA’s Times Square Studio will not have a live audience. Information on attending a summer concert in Central Park can be found here.

All performances will air from 7 – 9 am EDT during the GMA broadcast, with select additional performances later in the day on GMA3: What You Need to Know at 1 pm EDT and on ABC News Live at 4 pm and 6 pm EDT.