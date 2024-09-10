Amuse Taps Daniel Copleston To Helm A New Sync Division

STOCKHOLM (CelebrityAccess) — Music distribution and artist services company Amuse announced the launch of a dedicated sync division that will develop music licensing opportunities for Amuse’s clients.

Lead by veteran label exec Daniel Copleston, the new division will serve as a one-stop sync shop offering for independent artists and their management teams.

Copleston most recently held the senior role of Sync & Brand Partnerships Manager at [PIAS], where he managed sync placements across multiple verticles, including television, cinema, video games, and advertising. He previously held a similar role at Cooking Vinyl Records.

“With brands releasing so much more content online today, artists have more sync placement opportunities than ever to help reach new audiences,” says Daniel Copleston. “Amuse artists are killing it in streaming. They have a huge untapped opportunity to get sync placements, and I’m really happy that I’m the guy they chose to make that happen.”

“Daniel is a fantastic addition to the Amuse team, and we are thrilled to welcome him,” says Sean Staranka, Head of Artist Marketing from Amuse. “The growth of our licensed catalog shows that people are resonating with these tracks, and our vast access to demographics and streaming data creates great synergies for sync opportunities. Daniel’s experience and eagerness to spearhead our move into sync services will bring great value to Amuse’s roster.”