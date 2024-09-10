Billy Joel To Perform At Mohegan Sun Arena On February 22nd

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Piano legend Billy Joel will perform in Connecticut for the first time in almost two decades when he takes the stage at Mohegan Sun Arena on Feb. 22, 2025.

Joel ranks as one of history’s most popular recording artists and respected entertainers. The singer/songwriter/composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist and the fourth best-selling solo artist, with over 160 million records sold worldwide.

Joel has been holding court with a long-running residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden, performing monthly shows at the iconic venue since 2014 until he concluded the record-breaking run after 150 shows in July 2024.

His last performance at Mohegan Sun was 16 years ago when he performed a brief, 10-show residency at the arena.

President of Sports & Entertainment Worldwide for Mohegan, Tom Cantone, said, “After we did 10 record sellouts in a row, I was hoping someday for an encore. Thanks to Dennis Arfa, the genius behind these incredible moments in music history, Billy Joel just confirmed what Billboard referenced our venue as—‘The Cathedral of Music,’ and that will stand for The Longest Time.”

Tickets to see Joel go on sale Friday (September 13) at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com. Subject to availability, tickets are also available via the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting Saturday (September 14).