Donald Glover Postpones Tour Due To Health Issues

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Donald Glover, who formerly performed as Childish Gambino, announced the postponement of his current North Americand tour due to health issues.

“Hey everyone. Unfortunately I have to postpone the rest of the North American tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks,” he shared via social media.

The tour kicked off on August 11 and has already hit multiple markets across the U.S. with an additional 15 shows still on the books.

According to Glover, all remaining shows will be rescheduled

“Hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in north america when they are rescheduled. Thanks for the privacy. Thanks for the support. Thanks for the love,” Glover added.

Glover previously canceled shows in Connecticut on August 24, citing technical issues, and a show in Houston on September 8th, which he postponed citing an undisclosed illness.