Brilliant Corners Artist Management Names Nicole Ficenec To Lead New Producer Management Division

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – San Francisco-based Brilliant Corners Artist Management has announced the launch of its producer management division. Manager Nicole Ficenec will oversee the division out of the company’s newly opened Los Angeles office.

Ficenec represents such esteemed creatives as Jonathan Rado, the co-founder of Foxygen, who has worked behind the boards with The Killers, Weyes Blood, and Father John Misty, as well as Paul Butler (The Teskey Brothers, The Bees), Noah Georgeson (Devendra Banhart, Johanna Newsom) and Dave Cerminara (Father John Misty, Phosphorescent).

The new division’s roster also includes existing Brilliant Corners clients, underground hip-hop legend Dan “The Automator” Nakamura (Gorillaz, Deltron 3030, Dr. Octagon, Handsome Boy Modeling School), Chaz Bear (Toro Y Moi), Benjamin Gibbard (Death Cab for Cutie, The Postal Service) and DNTEL (The Postal Service’s Jimmy Tamborello).

Ficenec comes to Brilliant Corners with more than 15 years of experience supporting the writers, producers, and engineers behind the scenes of your favorite album. She started her career at Chrysalis Music before shifting to management at THREEE, where she worked with producers such as Dave Sitek and Kid Harpoon. 2015 she launched a boutique producer management business with New York’s Electric Lady Studios.

“I’m thrilled and honored to join Jordan, Josh, Joe, Justin and the rest of the team at Brilliant Corners,” says Ficenec. “I had the unique pleasure of getting to know and work with Jordan and Josh early in my career and see firsthand their unique and refreshing approach to guiding career artists. I am excited to enter this new season of growth and, most importantly, continue to support and champion the creatives that make this all possible.”

“Bringing in a producer manager is a natural extension of the services we already provide,” adds Brilliant Corners co-founder Jordan Kurland. “Nicole is a perfect fit in terms of who she represents and how she represents them. We are thrilled to welcome her roster to the company and have Nicole support our existing producer clients.”

The news comes at a busy and exciting time for Brilliant Corners, whose longest-standing clients, The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie, are wrapping their Give Up/Transatlanticism anniversary tour. The co-headline tour has sold over 400,000 tickets and headlining sets at Riot Fest, Kilby Court Block Party, and All Points East in London. The final date will find both bands atop the bill of the relaunched WHFS Fest at Nationals Park in Washington, DC on September 21.

Recent company signings include Perfume Genius and producer Dan the Automator. The company partnered with Polarizer Management on the hard-charging mod-influenced punk rock band Spiritual Cramp. New releases this fall include Toro Y Moi’s Hole Earth (September 6) and Soccer Mommy’s Evergreen (October 25).