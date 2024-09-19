Prescription Songs Extends Publishing Deal With Songwriting Hitmaker Shae Jacobs

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Leading independent publishing company PRESCRIPTION SONGS is excited to announce the re-signing of songwriter, producer and artist Shae Jacobs. Rhea Pasricha, Head of A&R West Coast, announced the news.

Holding an expansive range of placements across several genres, Nigerian, British-born Shae Jacobs’ credits include Megan Thee Stallion’s latest single, “Neva Play” ft. RM (of BTS), Shenseea and Myke Towers’ “Infamous” from the Spiderverse 2 soundtrack, Adekunle Gold’s “Not My Problem,” Joy Oladokun & Chris Stapleton’s single “Sweet Symphony,” Kah-Lo’s singles “Fire” (Top 5 at Billboard Dance Charts) and “Drag Me Out” (Oscar de la Renta 2022 campaign song), SuperM single “No Manners,” The Chainsmokers’ single “Do You Mean” ft. Ty Dolla $ign and Bülow, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s “Our Summer,” and Gryffin’s single “Nobody Compares To You.” He also co-wrote and served as the featured vocalist on Bit Funk (Universal/Casablanca) single “Off The Ground,” which won a Juno award for ‘Best Dance Recording.’ Jacobs has upcoming confirmed cuts with Ava Max, Tiana Major9, Valiant, Teni the Entertainer, NCT 127 and more.

“Prescription Songs is a one-of-a-kind publisher. They have thoroughly kept their word on their initial promises with me over eight years ago. In this era, that is rare,” says Jacobs. “We have built several years of trust, and they have single-handedly established me in the music business across all my genres of interest. It was a no-brainer to resign and continue our journey together.”

“Working with Shae over these years, I’ve had the privilege of having a front-row seat to his development and success,” adds Pasricha. “I signed him as a songwriter/artist and have seen him grow into a genre-defying producer and all-around 100%’er. I am so thrilled we get to continue our partnership and re-sign him to Prescription Songs.”