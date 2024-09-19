The Circuit Group And CTRLFRK Launch Circuit Management

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The Circuit Group, a leading artist management and intellectual property enterprise, has announced its expansion into the UK market through a joint venture with CTRLFRK, launching Circuit Management. This marks a significant milestone for the company, founded in 2023 and rapidly established a global presence. The new UK branch will be led by CEO and President James Sutcliffe, a respected industry figure known for his previous roles at the Ministry of Sound, LIVENow, and PIXELYNX.

Circuit Management’s formation is collaborative between The Circuit Group and CTRLFRK, a renowned London-based music management company. CTRLFRK’s roster includes talents like Sammy Virji, SILK, and K Motionz. At the same time, Circuit Management will represent artists such as rising star Volaris, GRAMMY-nominated Camden Cox, producer Florian Picasso, and legendary house DJ Fat Tony.

The Circuit Group, known for its innovative business models and focus on artist intellectual property, leverages multiple revenue streams, including recorded music, publishing, merchandise, brand partnerships, and more. Its founding management companies, AYITA and Seven20, oversee artists like FISHER, Chris Lake, deadmau5, and NERO.

Michael Boyce, CTRLFRK founder and Co-President of Circuit Management, emphasized the partnership’s focus on blending artistic integrity with commercial success: “Circuit Management is the culmination of our vision to create an environment where artists can truly succeed.”

With his impressive background and strategic industry experience, Sutcliffe is excited about leading the UK expansion: “This partnership with CTRLFRK to launch Circuit Management is a true reflection of what The Circuit Group stands for—empowering artists to thrive on their own terms.” He will report to The Circuit Group’s Global CEO, Dean Wilson, and also serve as Chief Strategy Officer for the company worldwide.