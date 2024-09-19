Zayn Malik Announces First Solo Trek ‘Stairway To The Sky’

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess)—Zayn Malik (ZAYN) has announced his first-ever solo tour, the “Stairway to the Sky” tour, which kicks off this fall. Produced by AEG and SJM, the 11-date trek includes stops across the U.S. and the U.K. The tour begins on October 23 in San Francisco, with shows in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., before concluding the North American leg on November 2 in New York City.

Zayn will follow the U.S. dates to the U.K., starting November 20 in Edinburgh. The U.K. leg includes performances in Manchester, London, and Newcastle, wrapping up on December 3.

The tour supports Zayn’s fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs, released earlier this year under Mercury Records. Co-produced with Grammy-winner Dave Cobb, the album gives fans a deeper look into ZAYN’s personal experiences. As he described it, the album allows listeners to gain more insight into his “ambitions” and “fears.”

Tickets go on sale today (September 19) with the ZAYN VIP Key Presale, followed by additional presales throughout the week. General sales begin Saturday (September 21) at 11 a.m. local time via inzayn.com.

Stairway to the Sky 2024 Tour Dates:

– Oct. 23, 2024: San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

– Oct. 25, 2024: Las Vegas, NV — The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

– Oct. 27, 2024: Los Angeles, CA — Shrine Expo Hall

– Oct. 30, 2024: Washington, DC — The Anthem

– Nov. 2, 2024: New York, NY — Hammerstein Ballroom

– Nov. 20, 2024: Edinburgh, UK — O2 Academy

– Nov. 23, 2024: Leeds, UK — O2 Academy

– Nov. 24, 2024: Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo

– Nov. 26, 2024: London, UK — Eventim Apollo

– Nov. 29, 2024: Wolverhampton, UK — The Halls

– Dec. 3, 2024: Newcastle, UK — O2 City Hall