Music Tectonics Music Tech Startup Competition Finalists Named

(HYPEBOT) – The Music Tectonics Conference Swimming With Narwhals music tech startup competition has named its 2024 finalists.

Now in its sixth year, the conference received a record number of applications from music tech startups using innovative tech solutions to do everything from making rehearsal and studio booking easier, to automating music marketing, to supercharging online collaboration.

Each of the chosen startups will pitch publically at the conference to a panel of judges including investors Andrew Kahn (Crush Ventures) and Rishi Patel (Plus Eight Equity Partners).

2024 Finalists

DAWn Audio: While other DAWs force creators to follow their lead and sacrifice their workflow, DAWn offers live, multiplayer collaboration that meets creators where they are and opens up a new world of online musical co-creation.

Soloist makes practicing, especially practicing alone, a whole lot more fun and accessible to any instrument or style.

Soundspace has developed a proprietary method of space sharing that's focused on audio creators and uses Reusable Credits to take studio booking to the next level.

un:hurd music is a music marketing tool that empowers artists and record labels to make more effective marketing decisions via tailored recommendations and platform agnostic, data-driven campaigns.

The four finalists will demo their products during Music Tectonics at a “Startup Carousel” at the Santa Monica Pier Carousel on October 22 and will present final pitches in person on October 23. Finalists have two opportunities to take home a win, by audience vote and by jury choice.

“We are always deeply impressed by the pool of startups who apply to Swimming with Narwhals. There is so much energy and passion in music tech right now, in all parts of the tech ecosystem that involve music, and our finalists reflect that,” explains Shayli Ankenbruck, Head of Events at Music Tectonics. “Any of the finalists would make amazing narwhals and we can’t wait to see who swims to the top in Santa Monica this October.”

The Music Tectonics Conference will be held Santa Monica, CA, October 22-24, 2024. Find more info here.

