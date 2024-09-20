Music Forward Foundation To Host The 2nd Annual Awards Brunch and Golf Classic Fundraisers In October

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Music Forward Foundation, a national non-profit organization and Live Nation’s charity partner, will host its 2nd Annual Awards Brunch and Golf Classic fundraisers in Los Angeles on October 6th and 7th, 2024.

“We’re proud to bring the music industry together for two days of fundraising and celebration of Music Forward’s mission. We will honor leaders and game-changers who have been moving our industry and our communities forward at our Brunch. The following day, we will be joined by executives and celebrities at the golf course to unite in building critical access and opportunities for the next generation of our industry,” said Music Forward Foundation Executive Director Nurit Smith.

The Awards Brunch will take place on October 6th at the City Club Los Angeles, honoring music industry executives and artists for their impact on modern culture and philanthropic efforts.

Honorees include the band Incubus, who will receive Music Forward’s Tour Award, honoring their philanthropic efforts through the Make Yourself Foundation. Founded in 2003, the Make Yourself Foundation supports a range of causes, including sustainability, disaster relief, and arts education.

Lollapalooza will receive the Festival Award for its support of Chicago’s public school system through the Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund, which includes projects such as Immersion Day and the Lollapalooza & Sueños Festival Job Fair.

Additionally, actor, producer, and civil rights activist Gina Belafonte of Sankofa.org will be presented with the Community Award by actor Jesse Williams. Founded by Harry Belafonte and now led by CEO Gina Belafonte, Sankofa.org is dedicated to supporting musicians who use their voices to address social justice issues such as systemic violence, income disparity, and the unequal justice system through art, culture, and media.

Other honorees include music entrepreneur Steve Rifkind, who will receive the Executive Award for his focus on artist empowerment and fair business practices in the industry, and venue chain Brooklyn Bowl, recognized for its leadership in environmental sustainability.

BMG will receive the Corporate Award for its dedication to creating equitable opportunities and supporting the next generation of industry professionals.

On October 7th, the 2nd Annual Golf Classic at El Caballero County Club in Tarzana will feature celebrities, music executives, and sponsors hitting the green for a cause. Meals, cocktails, activations, and gifting will take place along the course.

Participating local vendors include Mr. Charlie’s, Ike’s Sandwiches, The Original Mommie Helen’s Bakery pies, Cloud Kitchens/Picnic, Centinela Tequila margaritas, Tonino Lamborghini Tequila tastings, AMASS Prosecco, Pasmosa Sangria, Sommsation wine tasting, beer from Crowns & Hops, Full Circle and FrogTown breweries, plus Tractor Beverage frozen drinks, Topo Chico, PepsiCo, and more.