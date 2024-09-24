Dickon Stainer Named CEO And Chairman Of Universal Music UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Dickon Stainer has officially been named Universal Music UK’s new CEO and chairman, taking over from David Joseph, who stepped down unexpectedly. Stainer has spent the last decade as president and CEO of Universal Music Group’s Global Classics and Jazz division, overseeing major international projects and artist successes.

In his new role, Stainer will manage Universal Music UK’s overall strategy and lead key entities, including Island EMI Label Group, Polydor Label Group, Decca Records, the Audience and Media Division, and Abbey Road Studios. While continuing to serve as chairman of Global Classics and Jazz, Stainer will soon announce new leadership and promotions within the UK divisions.

“Dickon has embraced an expansive musical worldview throughout his career, taking artists from a wide variety of genres and bringing them to audiences globally,” said Universal Music Group CEO and chairman Sir Lucian Grainge. “He not only has deep experience in leveraging our worldwide organization on behalf of our artists, but a track record that includes global commercial and creative artist successes and countless awards in many countries.”

“I would also like to thank David Joseph for his many contributions,” added Sir Lucian. “He leaves with our gratitude.”

Stainer’s appointment marks a significant moment for Universal Music UK as it continues to evolve in the ever-changing music landscape.