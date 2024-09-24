Jose Rodriguez III Hired As Director Of Programming For Amerant Bank Arena And The War Memorial Auditorium

SUNRISE, FL (CelebrityAccess) – The Florida Panthers announced today the hiring of Jose E. Rodriguez III as Director of Programming for Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. and War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Rodriguez brings 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry to his new role and is responsible for expanding the Latin and Hispanic programming for both Amerant Bank Arena and the War Memorial Auditorium. He will also work with the entire Live Entertainment team to find and develop new content for the venues.

“With his decades of experience in the entertainment industry, we look forward to Jose utilizing his strong relationships with artists and promoters to attract and book Latin and Hispanic artists for the Amerant Bank Arena and War Memorial Auditorium,” said SVP of Live Entertainment Zane Collings. “We have a large diverse community in Broward County and want to ensure the artists we book at both venues reflect that.”

Recently, Rodriguez worked for Loud & Live as a Talent Buyer/Booker & Tour Manager, where he produced tour routing for artists, handled touring offers, show execution and venue coordination. Previously, he served as a Project Manager of Cardenas Marketing Network, where he executed and managed over 300 live events with artists such as Ozuna, Bad Bunny, Becky G, Marc Anthony, Nicky Jam, Alan Walker, Martin Garrix, Tiesto and Marshmello and more. He also served as a Booking Agent for Rimas Entertainment from 2015-2017. He was responsible for logistics, coordination, talent research and procurement, music video production and more with Bad Bunny and Eladio Carrión.

“I look forward to working with everyone at Amerant Bank Arena and War Memorial Auditorium to utilize my industry network of artists, agents and promoters to help bring the best in Latin and mainstream entertainment to South Florida,” said Rodriguez.