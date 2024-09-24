The Juno Awards Add Two New Categories And Drop International Album Of The Year

VANCOUVER (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) has announced two new categories for the 2025 Juno Awards: Songwriter of the Year (Non-Performing) and South Asian Music Recording of the Year. These additions reflect the organization’s acknowledgment of the growing influence of South Asian music globally. Additionally, CARAS will merge the Breakthrough Artist and Breakthrough Group of the Year categories and eliminate the International Album of the Year award.

This announcement comes after CARAS president Allan Reid revealed they would keep the awards for Reggae, Contemporary Christian/Gospel, and Children’s Albums of the Year following backlash against an earlier plan to drop them. The changes are part of a broader strategic review aimed at adapting to the evolving music landscape in Canada.

Submissions for the 2025 Juno Awards, held on March 30, 2025, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, will open from October 15 through October 31, 2024. To qualify, albums must have been released between September 1, 2023, and November 1, 2024.

CARAS, a non-profit organization founded in 1975, oversees the Junos, annually celebrating the best of Canadian music.