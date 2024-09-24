Prescription Songs Signs Grammy Award-Winning Producer And Songwriter Tobias Wincorn

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Leading independent publishing company Prescription Songs is excited to announce the recent signing of Tobias Wincorn. The Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum producer and songwriter was signed to the company by Prescription Songs A&Rs Andrea Doman and Rhea Pasricha.

Best known for his innovative samples and forward-thinking productions, Wincorn has achieved success working with a who’s who of stars across a range of genres, including pop, dance, hip-hop, Latin and more. His notable credits include Fred again..’s single “Adore U,” Fred again.. Ft. SOAK “just stand there,” Lizzo x Missy Elliott’s single “Tempo,” Lizzo’s “Water Me,” Swedish House Mafia’s single ft. Fridayy “See the Light,” Jack Harlow’s “I Got A Shot,” Shenseea x Megan Thee Stallion’s single “Lick,” DaBaby’s “Judy,” The Game ft. Ye “Fortunate,” Panic! At The Disco’s single “Say Amen (Saturday Night),” Christina Aguilera’s “Como Yo,” Kelly Rowland’s single “Crazy,” Jasiah’s single “Break Shit,” Whethan ft. Yeat, Matt Ox, and Midwxst “Lock It Up,” and Anitta’s “Furiosa” (Fast and Furious 9), among others.

The Los Angeles-based Wincorn frequently collaborates with Timbaland, Murda Beatz, and Fred again.. and has worked as an A&R consultant for Crush Music, Seeker Music and Hipgnosis Songs Group.

“I’m truly honored to sign with Prescription Songs,” Tobias shares. “Rhea, Andrea and the entire powerhouse team have made me feel like family. Can’t wait to see how far this journey takes us!”

“We’re so excited to welcome Tobias into the Prescription Songs family!” adds Andrea Doman and Rhea Pasricha. “He brings such a fresh and unique musical perspective into every room he enters, and not being tied to any one genre makes our job representing him that much more creatively inspiring. We are so excited to work with him and join his team officially.”

Brennen Bryant, Tobias’ manager, is equally as excited for this new opportunity. “Toby joining the Prescription Songs family has been our goal for a while now, and I’m elated that we made this manifestation a reality. Andrea and Rhea have always been people in the industry that I’ve respected and admired, so Toby could not be in better hands. Luke and the rest of the team have built a sensational publishing company, and I know that Toby will fit incredibly well into this already thriving ecosystem.”