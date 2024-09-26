Michael Dorf Presents To Stage A Tribute To Music Legend Patti Smith At Carnegie Hall

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Michael Dorf Presents announced the 20th annual Music Of tribute show, which for 2025 will honor the music of the legendary singer-songwriter Patti Smith.

The concert will take place at New York’s Carnegie Hall on March 26, 2025, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Smith’s debut album Horses, recorded at Electric Lady Studios and which is widely considered a foundational album for American punk rock.

“Celebrating two decades of the Music Of series at Carnegie Hall with the songbook of the iconic Patti Smith fills me with immense pride and gratitude,” said Dorf. “Over the years, this series has not only honored the legends of music but has also played a crucial role in supporting music education for countless young people. As we approach this milestone, I am deeply humbled by the generosity and passion of our audiences and artists. Together, we’ve created something truly special, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

As with past Music Of tributes, 100% of the proceeds will go to support a diverse group of non-profits dedicated to music education, including Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), Young Audiences NY, FIXS, Church Street School of Music, The Center for Arts Education, D’Addario Foundation, Sonic Arts for All, Save the Music, Midori & Friends, Grammy in the Schools, the Orchestra Now, and the Newport Jazz Kids.

“Michael Dorf has turned his amazing musical tribute series into an important and hugely impactful vehicle for social change,” said David Wish, Founder and Executive Director of Music Will (formally Little Kids Rock). “From the beginning, Michael has invested the profits from these shows into funding music education programs for kids who otherwise might never have a chance to learn music. Beyond that, he has brought these same students out to share the stage and perform alongside some of the most beloved artists in the business and that is a gift that no kid could ever forget. Mr. Dorf’s generosity has brought the transformational gift of music education into the lives of thousands of school children across the country. Music Will is honored to be one of the many music nonprofits that have benefited from this amazing experience.”

VIP tickets for People Have the Power: A Celebration of Patti Smith are now on sale at musicof.org, with the concert lineup soon to be revealed.