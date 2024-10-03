Dermot Kennedy Announces The Misneach Festival, Celebrating Irish Heritage

BOSTON & SYNDEY (CelebrityAccess) — Irish singer/songwriter Dermot Kennedy announced plans for Misneach, a brand new global music festival celebrating Irish music and heritage that will align with St Patrick’s Day celebrations in March 2025.

The festival, which is named for the Gaelic word for Courage, will take place in two of the cities that were historically central to the Irish diaspora: Sydney, Australia on March 16 and Boston, USA on March 18-19.

“For so many years now I have watched the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in so many different cities with a massive sense of pride.” explains Dermot; “I’ve always been so moved by the way Irish history and culture is celebrated all over the world. But I’ve also had the feeling that, for a country so rich in culture, I didn’t see it being represented fully in these events worldwide and I wondered, could we change that?”

“With this inaugural year we hope to begin an annual tradition that will enrich the St Patrick’s day celebrations around the world with music and the arts, by showcasing some of the best new and established Irish musical talent, as well as musical talent of the Irish diaspora. We will also be giving back to the communities in Ireland and the host cities. I’ve been lucky enough to feel the love that the world has for Ireland and its music, and I’m so excited to be starting something very special.”\

Both events will feature a musical slate comprised of traditional Irish artists, as well as participants from all over the world representing the Irish diaspora. The lineup for the inaugural year will include Dermot along with other major artists playing headline shows alongside showcasing rising/local artists in Sydney and Boston respectively. Dermot chose the rising talent to be sponsored by Culture Ireland, in partnership with Ireland Music Week

Additionally, the Boston version of the festival will icnlude a special MISNEACH showcase show at the Brighton Music Hall on March 18th ahead of the main event, which will take place at TD Garden on the 19th.

Meanwhile, the Sydney event will be a full-on outdoor music festival, relying on the late summer weather in Australia.