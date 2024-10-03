Blake Shelton Joins The Lineup For Gulf Coast Jam 2025

PANAMA CITY, FL (CelebrityAccess) — After a brief delay imposed by the chaos of Hurricane Helene impact on the Southeastern U.S., country star Blake Shelton has been announced as the fourth and final headliner for the 2025 edition of the Gulf Coast Jam music festival.

Shelton joins the roster of previously announced headliners that include Sam Hunt, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, and Tyler Childers who are set to perform on the festival’s main stage.

“After a long run with The Voice, he’s back to touring and singing music and doing what he does best,” said festival Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. “We’re excited to have him back!”

“Blake has had 28 #1 singles – 17 of them being consecutive – and to have him back on our stage to close out our 2025 Festival is going to be a party like no other,” said Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam COO Mark Sheldon. “Artists love coming to Panama City Beach, because, like our Jammers, many of them hang out at the beach until it’s time for music to start.”

The fest is scheduled to take place at Panama City Beach, Florida, from May 29-June 1st, 2025.

All passes for 2025, including General Admission, VIP Pit, Side Stage, hotel packages, as well as lodging partners are available only at www.GulfCoastJam.com.