Cotopaxi Unites With Danny Ocean And Tierra Whack In ‘Music For Good’ Campaign

SALT LAKE CITY (CelebrityAccess) – Certified B Corporation and impact-driven adventure lifestyle brand Cotopaxi is thrilled to announce its official partnership with purpose-driven musical prodigies: Venezuelan singer-songwriter Danny Ocean and Philadelphia rapper and singer Tierra Whack as part of the brand’s ‘Music For Good’ campaign. This collaboration marks Cotopaxi’s first foray into the music world, supporting artists and making the world a better place.

Cotopaxi also partnered with Global Citizen Festival to support artists and partners, aligning with the brand’s values in music and doing good. The festival occurred on Saturday (September 28) in New York City’s Central Park (Great Lawn).

As a human-centered brand, Cotopaxi is focused on discovery, connection, and compassion for others, and through this strategic partnership with these burgeoning artist superstars, they will help share diverse narratives and use the emotional connection of music to inspire more people to see the world and make it better.

Ocean gained prominence with his breakout hit “Me Rehúso,” and beyond his musical success, is an advocate dedicated to giving back to communities in need, often supporting local charities and initiatives in Venezuela. Whack is committed to supporting her local Philadelphia community through various charitable endeavors, including advocacy for mental health awareness and youth empowerment.

The alignment between Ocean and Whack’s pursuits and The Cotopaxi Foundation is manifested in the connection to refugee and poverty alleviation support in Latin America, and to youth empowerment and education support across Latin American and the United States. Both are integral to reaching new demographics of communities who are committed to giving back and doing good, whilst finding cultural education and immersion through the creative medium of music.

“Collaborating with forward-thinking ambassadors, athletes, and artists has always been central to Cotopaxi’s mission to expand our global impact for the greater good,” says Brad Hiranaga, Chief Brand Officer at Cotopaxi. “Our focus on supporting and promoting musical artists aligns with the growing need for social and purposeful messaging through creative mediums like music that create connection and community. Danny and Tierra’s dedication to philanthropy is evident in their proactive approach to addressing social issues and offering support through their platforms.”

In honor of the partnership between Danny and Cotopaxi, The Cotopaxi Foundation is proud to commit additional funding to support refugee-focused nonprofits in 2025, alongside their long-time annual contributions.

Ocean is on tour in the US and Canada now throughout November and Whack’s universally acclaimed debut album WORLD WIDE WHACK is available now.