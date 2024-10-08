Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour Returns Stateside In 2025

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Following the landing of their highly-anticipated 10th studio album, Moon Music, this past Friday, Coldplay continues to push boundaries on their record-breaking Music Of The Spheres World Tour with the addition of 10 North American shows set to hit cities in May, June, and July 2025. Complete tour dates and ticketing information are available below. The dates announced will see the band bring its acclaimed live experience to fans in new cities, continuing to make good on their efforts to reach every corner of the globe.

On their upcoming summer tour, Coldplay will make their debut stadium performances in Stanford, El Paso, Denver, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Madison. The Madison concert will mark the first music event announced at Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium in 28 years. Additionally, Coldplay will be one of the first acts to perform at Toronto’s newest venue, Rogers Stadium, a seasonal outdoor concert venue that will open at YZD (formerly Downsview Airport Lands) in 2025.

TICKETS: Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now through Thursday, October 10 at 10 am ET HERE for first access to tickets. The artist presale begins on Friday, October 11 at 9 am local time. The general on-sale begins Friday, October 11 at 12 pm local time at ticketmaster.com.

Coldplay has also confirmed they will make a limited number of Infinity Tickets available for the shows at noon local time on Friday, November 22. Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay show to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour accessible to fans for an affordable price. They will cost USD 20 / 20 CAD per ticket. They are restricted to a maximum of two tickets per purchaser and must be bought in pairs (which will be located next to each other). Locations will be revealed when fans pick up their tickets in person at the box office on the day of the show and can be throughout the venue from the floor to the upper levels, side view seats, and everywhere in between.

Since kicking off in March 2022, the tour has sold over 10 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, making it the all-time highest-attended tour by a group. The tour has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, picking up accolades including Favorite Touring Artist at the 2022 AMAs and Tour of The Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards.

Last month, the group sold out an unprecedented 10 shows at Wembley Stadium and officially shattered the previous record for most shows at the historic hometown venue. The band also sold out all three of their first full-length headline touring performances in India as well as four nights in Abu Dhabi, and a whopping six nights in Seoul.

In addition to performing several hits from their Album of the Year-nominated Music Of The Spheres and new singles “We Pray,” and “feelslikeimfallinginlove” off their newest record Moon Music, the group will incorporate anthems from the band’s incredible catalog, including “Yellow”, “The Scientist”, “Clocks”, “Fix You”, “Viva La Vida”, “Paradise”, “A Sky Full Of Stars” and “Adventure Of A Lifetime” into the spectacular stadium show bursting with lasers, fireworks, and LED wristbands.

MUSIC OF THE SPHERES 2025 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

MAY

31: Stanford, CA – Stanford Stadium (Support: TBA)

JUNE

6: Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium (Support: TBA)

10: Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High (Support: TBA)

13: El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium (Support: TBA)

JULY

7: Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (Support: TBA)

8: Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (Support: TBA)

15: Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium (Support: TBA)

19: Madison, WI – Camp Randall Stadium (Support: TBA)

22: Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium (Support: TBA)

26: Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium (Support: TBA)

The band recently issued an update on their sustainability initiatives, revealing that, on a show-by-show comparison, the current tour has so far produced 59% less CO2e emissions than their previous stadium tour in 2016/17, exceeding their original target of 50% reduction. More than 9 million trees have already been planted around the world (with a further million to be planted before the end of the year). Full info can be found at sustainability.coldplay.com.

DHL is the Official Logistics Partner of the Music Of The Spheres World Tour, supporting the band in their mission to cut tour emissions by 50%.

MUSIC OF THE SPHERES 2024 WORLD TOUR DATES:

OCTOBER

30: Melbourne, AUS – Marvel Stadium (Support: Emmanuel Kelly, Ayra Starr, Shone)

31: Melbourne, AUS – Marvel Stadium (Support: Emmanuel Kelly, Ayra Starr, Shone)

NOVEMBER

2: Melbourne, AUS – Marvel Stadium (Support: Emmanuel Kelly, Ayra Starr, Shone)

3: Melbourne, AUS – Marvel Stadium (Support: Emmanuel Kelly, Ayra Starr, Shone)

6: Sydney, AUS – Accor Stadium (Support: Emmanuel Kelly, Ayra Starr, Shone)

7: Sydney, AUS – Accor Stadium (Support: Emmanuel Kelly, Ayra Starr, Shone)

9: Sydney, AUS – Accor Stadium (Support: Emmanuel Kelly, Ayra Starr, Shone)

10: Sydney, AUS – Accor Stadium (Support: Emmanuel Kelly, Ayra Starr, Shone)

13: Auckland, AUS – Eden Park (Support: Emmanuel Kelly, Ayra Starr, Shone)

15: Auckland, AUS – Eden Park (Support: Emmanuel Kelly, Ayra Starr, Shone)

16: Auckland, AUS – Eden Park (Support: Emmanuel Kelly, Ayra Starr, Shone)

JANUARY

11: Abu Dhabi, UAE – Zayed Sports City Stadium (Support: Elyanna)

12: Abu Dhabi, UAE – Zayed Sports City Stadium (Support: Elyanna)

14: Abu Dhabi, UAE – Zayed Sports City Stadium (Support: Elyanna)

18: Mumbai, India – D Y Patil Sports Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

19: Mumbai, India – D Y Patil Sports Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

21: Mumbai, India – D Y Patil Sports Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

APRIL

09: Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

11: Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

12: Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

16: Seoul – Goyang Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

18: Seoul – Goyang Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

19: Seoul – Goyang Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

22: Seoul – Goyang Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

24: Seoul – Goyang Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

25: Seoul – Goyang Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

MAY

31: Stanford, CA – Stanford Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

JUNE

6: Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

10: Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

13: El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

JULY

7: Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

8: Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

15: Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

19: Madison, WI – Camp Randall Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

22: Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

26: Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

AUGUST

18: Hull, UK – Craven Park Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

19: Hull, UK – Craven Park Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

22: London, UK – Wembley Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

23: London, UK – Wembley Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

26: London, UK – Wembley Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

27: London, UK – Wembley Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

30: London, UK – Wembley Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

31: London, UK – Wembley Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

SEPTEMBER

3: London, UK – Wembley Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

4: London, UK – Wembley Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

7: London, UK – Wembley Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

8: London, UK – Wembley Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)