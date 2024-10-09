Adrien Nunez Signs With WME

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — WME announced the signing of up-and-coming singer-songwriter and music creator Adrien Nunez for exclusive representation.

A relative newcomer, Nunez had his breakthrough earlier this year when his track “Low Road” became a viral hit, accumulating more than 50 million views across all platforms within 48 hours of release and almost 8 million streams in in just a month.

Nunez, who was raised in Brooklyn and attended the University of Michigan, is now supporting his latest release, Minnesota, which has generated almost 8 million views to date.

“I’m very excited to partner with the agents at WME,” said Nuñez. “What drew me to the company was their team-centric approach and the successful careers they have been able to build from the early stages.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled to partner with someone as incredibly talented and multifaceted as Adrien. There’s no limit to what he can achieve!” shares Braeden Rountree, Partner at WME.

Nunez is managed by Dillon Goldberg with FNGRPRNT.

See Nunez on tour supporting Dasha:

NOV 5 – Minneapolis MN at Fine Line

NOV 7 – Rosemont IL at Joe’s Live

NOV 8 – Cincinnati OH at Top Cats

NOV 9 – Grand Rapids MI at The Stache

NOV 15 – Atlanta GA at The Masquerade

Supporting Avery Anna:

DEC 12 – New York NY at Mercury Lounge

DEC 13 – Warrendale PA at Jergels Rhythm Grille

DEC 14- Dewey Beach DE at Rusty Rudder