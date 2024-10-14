Songwriter Ben Johnson Extends Tape Room Music & Artist Publishing Group Deals; Adds Runner Music

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – ASCAP, BMI, and SESAC Country Song of the Year award winner Ben Johnson extends his deal with Tape Room Music and Artist Publishing Group while adding Ryan Tedder’s Runner Music to the team.

“I could not be more excited to be extending my publishing deal with Taperoom/APG and adding Runner to the team,” Johnson shares. “It’s so special to be able to work with people who have been my heroes for so long – first Ashley and now Ryan. I’m grateful for the support of Taperoom, APG, and Runner, and can’t wait to get to work together!”

“We are so excited to be working with Ben alongside our friends at Tape Room and APG,” adds Runner Music’s Amanda Hill and Tedder. “Ben is an incredible songwriter who we’ve admired for years and are so happy to now call family.”

“Ben has established himself as one of the top songwriters and producers across all genres and formats,” Tape Room President Blain Rhodes furthers. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our partnership with him alongside APG and Runner moving forward.”

“We’re pleased to be extending our relationship with Ben and Tape Room,” adds Olly Sheppard, APG’s SVP of

A&R. “With the addition of Ryan and the team at Runner Music, we’re thrilled to provide a wide array of opportunities together.”

Johnson has landed cuts across genres, from Justin Timberlake, Meek Mill, Diplo, Weezer, and David Guetta to Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Thomas Rhett, among many more. He’s earned 9 No. 1 singles, including his latest hit with Nate Smith’s “Bulletproof,” in addition to Dierks Bentley’s “Gone,” Paramalee’s “Take My Name” and Dylan Scott’s “New Truck.” His 2021 co-written No. 1 song “One of Them Girls,” performed by Lee Brice, had an unprecedented sweep across ASCAP, BMI, and SESAC for Country Song of The Year.

Originally from Meridian, Mississippi, Johnson also writes and records music with his two sisters, Jenna and KK, in their band Track45.