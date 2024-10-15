Grammy-Winning Country Music Artist Lainey Wilson Set To Perform Halftime Show At Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game

FRISCO, TX (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy, Association of Country Music (ACM), and Country Music Association (CMA) Award winner and reigning ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson will perform live at AT&T Stadium for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show during the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants, airing on Fox. The Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game has become the most-watched regular season game of the year, drawing 42 million viewers last year.

Wilson’s performance will celebrate the reason for the season, featuring songs from her new album, Whirlwind, and a special surprise guest. Fans should expect to see bell bottoms, boots, and lots of bells.

The Thanksgiving Day game marks the official start of one of the largest and longest-running annual fundraisers of its kind, the Red Kettle Campaign. A Cowboys tradition for 28 years, the halftime show puts a national spotlight on the needs of millions during the holiday season and all year long, issuing a rallying cry to donate to The Salvation Army. Funds raised in 2023 supported services for more than 27 million people living in America. With the help of the Dallas Cowboys, The Salvation Army has raised more than $3 billion since the Red Kettle Kickoff began.

“It’s an honor to follow in the footsteps of legendary performers like my friend Dolly Parton, The Jonas Brothers, and Reba, of course, to kick off The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign,” Wilson shared. “Join me at the Red Kettle this Christmas season because we truly can do more good when we come together to serve those in need in our communities.”

“Performers like Lainey Wilson represent the next generation of role models for so many,” said Charlotte Jones, chief brand officer and co-owner of the Dallas Cowboys and former national advisory board chairperson for The Salvation Army. “We are so thankful to have her energy and enthusiasm on our national stage this year to highlight the Red Kettle Kickoff and the importance of giving back to those who need it most.”

With five fewer giving days this season, donations to The Salvation Army at one of its iconic Red Kettles or online are needed to meet the increasing needs of families struggling to make ends meet. The Salvation Army, the nation’s largest direct provider of social services, will not stop working to provide Christmas gifts, food, shelter, and rent and utility assistance to millions of people struggling this holiday season and beyond — no matter the cost.

“The Dallas Cowboys and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation have been devoted partners of The Salvation Army for nearly 30 years in our shared mission to take care of the most vulnerable in our communities,” said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army in the United States. “And a performance by such a celebrated artist as Lainey Wilson is the most wonderful way to kick off this important season of giving.”

The following options are available for those wishing to support their neighbors in need:

Donate with cash, coins, and checks or digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo at any Red Kettle across the country.

Provide Christmas gifts to children of local families in need through The Salvation Army Angel Tree. You can also contact your local Salvation Army about volunteering to distribute donated Angel Tree gifts.

Contact your local Salvation Army to volunteer at a Red Kettle or visit RegisterToRing.com.

Ask Amazon’s Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” and then specifying the amount.

Sign up for a sustaining gift of $25 a month at Give.SalvationArmyUSA.org.

Donate cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Every donation stays in the community to provide help and hope for those in need. To learn more, give help, or get help, please visit www.SalvationArmyUSA.org.