RJ Pasin Signs WW Publishing Deal With Position Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Tyler Bacon, President and CEO of Position Music, has announced that RJ Pasin has signed a worldwide publishing deal with the company. The rising producer and artist’s innovative, genre-bending sound has led to tens of millions of streams, over 100 million TikTok views, and collaborations with some of the most prominent names in music.

Pasin’s breakout track “Lobster” became a viral sensation, reaching number 18 on the Billboard Viral 50 list and amassing over 50 million streams. The artist’s main project and side project ptasinski have garnered a combined monthly listenership of 6.2 million.

Pasin’s focus on collaboration has contributed to the success of many other artists as well. Most recently, he produced the beat and guitar on the hit song “Embrace It” by Ndotz, which topped the charts in over 40 countries and marked the first release on his label, Isekai Records. He also collaborated with Bring Me The Horizon on their single “Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd,” which topped the Billboard Hot Rock chart. Pasin will be featured on Polyphia’s upcoming album, further solidifying his status as an influential force in modern music.

“Position showed an impressive amount of initiative in providing me opportunities very early on,” says Pasin. “That, matched with them aligning with my vision as an artist, producer, and writer, made me feel like this was the right team for me.”

Pasin is managed by Ewan Jenkins and Jack Mangan of E2J Management.

“We’re extremely excited to work with Delmar [Powell], Mike [Torres], and Mark [Chipello], alongside the rest of the team at Position Music. RJ is a generational talent and this is something we the team understood from the start. Whilst we continue on this journey, we feel very confident about this partnership,” says Jenkins and Mangan.

Pasin joins a Position music publishing roster that includes Tinashe, Cannons, Audien, Jack LaFrantz, ¿Téo?, Austin Powerz, Brandyn Burnette, Layto, Dru “Falconry” DeCaro, Evalyn, John “Feldy” Feldman, Judah & the Lion, Alex “A-Bomb” Fernandez, KANNER, No Love For The Middle Child, Erik Ron, NoMBe, Yonatan Watts, and more.

“RJ has an incredibly unique ability to take his savant guitar skills and distill them into infectious songs that capture global audiences,” says Mark Chipello, Partner and Head of A&R at Position Music. “It is rare to see an artist who so naturally creates organic viral moments over and over again. It is such a testament to his talent, dedication and the team around him in Ewan and Jack. We are thrilled to be their creative partners moving forward.”